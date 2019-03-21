Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Emergency Department

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Morganfield for the new Emergency Department at Methodist Hospital.

Local community leaders were present at the groundbreaking got underway. Once the Emergency Department is completed the new Emergency Department will be capable of treating up to 12,000 patients per year.

The Emergency Department will provide benefits to patients and Hospital staff including:

The new space will be 5,600 square feet, nearly three times larger than the current Emergency Department

Four patient treatment rooms and four fast track bays

A larger procedure room and staging area for patients arriving by ambulance

A decontamination area for patients who have been exposed to dangerous chemicals

Improved access to the helipad

Enhanced visibility and access with relocation to the front of the Hospital

While construction is in progress, patients and visitors may access the Emergency Department through the emergency entrance and the Hospital through the main front entrance.

