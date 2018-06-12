Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For Future YMCA Facility

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon at the new YMCA facility future site on the corner of Sixth and Court streets.

The new building will be across the street from the current location which will stay open until the new facility is finished.

The two-story, 80,000 square foot facility will offer several features for YMCA members beyond a gym and pool.

Officials say they plan to provide stem opportunities for kids and have a teaching kitchen to expand their nutritional services.

Derrick Stewart, YMCA CEO, says, “We’ve worked hard. We’ve had a lot of decisions to make along the way that have been challenging. But being here today with a hundred people to celebrate this groundbreaking with us; I think was just a real example of the impact of the YMCA and the importance of this project and redevelopment of our downtown.”

The new facility is expected to open in August of 2019.



