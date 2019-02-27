Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Deaconess Clinic Downtown

A groundbreaking was held at the Deaconess Clinic Downtown.

The new facility will be located on the campus of the Stone Family Center.

It will be a three-story building used for medical offices between Walnut and Locust.

They say this new facility will not only make things easier on people working at the hospital but the patients as well.

Dr. Allen White “I think any time you can increase access and make it easier for patients which we are going to do by not only easier in an out but by adding express clinic and educating our providers by doing a better job by helping to mentor them that can lead to better health.”

The building is expected to be open in the spring of 2020.

