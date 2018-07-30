Groundbreaking Ceremony Announced For New Post House

A groundbreaking ceremony has been announced for another regional cities project in Evansville.

City leaders are inviting the public to come break ground on the new Post House in downtown Evansville at 11 a.m. on August 13th.

The Post House is one of 19 regional projects that is partially funded through the state. As well as housing businesses, this new location will have living spaces adjacent to the Bru-Burger restaurant along Second and Vine Streets.

“The Post House will serve as a design standard for future housing developments,” stated Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “With the ability to accommodate new technology and systems as well as adapt products and services based on real-time use, the Post House will help to position Evansville and Southwest Indiana as a leader in adaptive energy research.”

Refreshments will be served for attendees following the groundbreaking ceremony.

Click here to learn more about the new Post House coming to downtown.

Comments

comments