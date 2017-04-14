Groundbreaking Announced for Otwell Charter School

A groundbreaking ceremony is announced for the Otwell Charter School. The new school will be Otwell Miller Academy and Lil’ HOOsiers Daycare/Preschool.

Otwell Elementary closed in May 2016 after several meetings to keep the school open. The Friends of Otwell applied to Ball State to become a charter school, but it was denied.

The groundbreaking is set for Saturday, April 22nd at 9958 East County Road 150 North in Otwell at 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. EST). That’s across from the Butcha Trucking.

Friends of Otwell hope to have the school built by July 1st.

