Ground Breaking Held for Water Project in Oakland City September 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A ground breaking ceremony was held in Oakland City for the newest Pike Gibson Water Inc. water project.

Local community leaders were on hand as the ground breaking got underway. Pike Gibson Water says it received funding from the USDA Rural Development for the new project.

Officials say this project will not only help infrastructure in the area, but the areas around as well.

The new project will be located at 1495 South County Road 950 East in Oakland City.

