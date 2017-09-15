Home Indiana Ground Breaking Ceremony Held for Newburgh Solar Power Facility September 15th, 2017 Veronica DeKett Indiana, Newburgh

Indiana American Water is saving money and energy with its first solar project. A ground breaking ceremony kicked off the $1.4 million project Friday, which will save the company $65,000 a year.

Morton Solar is constructing the project, which will be a grid-tied system with Vectren. When the sun is shining, the Newburgh facility will be solar powered, but at night and on cloudy days the power will revert back to Vectren.

“It’s just the right thing to do, it’s kind of the win, win, win. Our customers benefit because it helps us keep our costs down, they benefit because it helps us with the environmental stewardship, and it’s also just doing the right thing,” President of the Indiana American Water Deborah Dewey,

Motion solar representatives say the solar project should be completed by December 2017.



