Ground Beef Recalled After E.coli Outbreak

A major beef recall linked to E. coli is to blame for at least one death and 17 illnesses. The bacteria was found in more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef.

The tainted beef is distributed by Cargill Meat Solution.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture grocery stores that sold the recalled beef products include:

Aldi (Stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin)

Sam’s Club (Nationwide)

Target (Nationwide)

Meijer (Nationwide)

Safeway/Albertson’s (Nationwide)

Vons (Stores in California)

Pak N Save (Stores in California)

Cargill Meat Solutions issued the recall on Sept. 19.

The items carry an “EST. 86R” label inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were produced and packaged on June 21st.

Below is a list of recalled products.

3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749057646.

3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case code 00228749002653.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749089098.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749002751.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749003536.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749003568.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.

20-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF COMBO” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935.

10-lb. chubs of “Sterling Silver CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.

10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749802405.

10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 with case code 00228749802413.

10-lb. chubs of “Fire River Farms CLASSIC GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a USE/FREEZE BY: 07/11/2018 with case code 90734730297241.

The bacteria can cause dehydration, vomiting, bloody diarrhea and severe stomach cramps, with the symptoms occurring one to 10 days after exposure.

Federal health officials advise anyone who bought the product to throw it away.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

