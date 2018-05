About 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef products that were shipped to Indiana and Virginia are being recalled.

The USDA says the beef may be contaminated with hard plastic or other outside material.

The recalled products have the number “Est. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

They’re from JBS USA, Inc.

If you bought beef from Kroger, make sure to check it out.

For a complete list of the affected products, CLICK HERE.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments