Grocery, Liquor Stores Reach Agreement that Could Lead to Sunday Alcohol Sales

The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers and Indiana Retail Council just announced an agreement that could lead to carry-out alcohol sales on Sunday.

Both sides say they’re in favor of the deal, along with opposing further restrictions on how alcohol has to be displayed in stores.

At the same time, the agreement also says that the two trade associations oppose expanding cold beer sales at convenience stores and gas stations. As it stands now, only liquor stores can sell cold beer.

Liquor store owners keeping a handle on cold beer sales is the best way to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors.

Not everyone is on board with the terms of the agreement. A group that represents gas stations and convenience stores said this is nothing more than liquor and big box stores protecting their turf.

The issue is on the agenda for Tuesday’s alcohol code revision meeting.

