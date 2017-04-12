Grocery Delivery Service Available through Schnucks

A new way to shop is rolling out for customers in Evansville.

Schnucks is partnering with Instacart, a grocery delivery service, bringing customers and personal shoppers together through the internet.

Customers can visit schnucksdelivers.com or instacart.com and have the items on their list in 1 to 2 hours.

Instacart Shopper Kevin Duff says, “You pay online, our shopper takes the order through their smart phone and goes to one of their neighborhood Schnucks, shops that order and then after they’re done they check out just like a normal customer would and bring it to your house.”

Anything in store is available through the service with the exception of prescriptions and alcohol.

Duff says Instacart has already brought 65 jobs to Evansville with more on the way.

With a minimum order of 35 dollars, customers pay just under six dollars a trip, fifteen dollars a month or a hundred and fifty dollars for a year of personal shopping and delivery.

Your first delivery is free.

44News viewers can use discount code GOCBS20 for $20 off a first-time order of $35 or more.

