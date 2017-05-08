GRITS to Offer Rides to Owensboro Unemployment Office

Henderson County Transportation officials are helping out by driving people to Owensboro. This comes after officials closed the Office of the Kentucky Career Center at Second and Water Streets. The Green River Intra County Transit System (GRITS) is offering free, daily transportation to the Owensboro Career Center.

Pick up is every day at the Henderson County Courthouse at 8:45 a.m., and they return to Henderson at 2 p.m. It costs just $1. The idea is to help Henderson resident find work, even if it’s not in their own backyard.

The Owensboro Career Center is located at 3108 Fairview Drive, and it’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The telephone number is 270-687-7297.

Services being offered at the Owensboro office include job seeker, unemployment insurance, training and employer.

Comments

comments