Grinding Daisies Visit 44News This Morning

44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason went Inside The Community with Grinding Daisies ahead of their big release party Friday night. Editor Daine Goolsby and writer Trisa Riggs joined Tommy Mason on 44News this morning.

The theme of Grinding Daisies second issue is art, anxiety, and America with the release party at PG on West Franklin Street.

Admission is $3 and there is a suggested two dollar donation to Grinding Daisies. Acts include The Jangle Sheep, Murphy’s Horizon, Nero Angelo and RC the MC.

For more information, visit Grinding Daisies.

