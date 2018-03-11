Home Kentucky The Grind Session Showcases High School Talent in Owensboro March 11th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

The Grind Session World Championships graced the Sportscenter for the first time this past weekend.

In the championship game alone, two of the best prep schools in the world faced off for a chance at the trophy.

Aspire Basketball Academy in Louisville boasted a potential NBA draft pick in Charles Bassey, but the Wizards did not have enough to overcome Victory Rock Prep.

The team from South Bradenton, Fla. defeated Aspire 60-54 Sunday.

A spokesman for The Grind Session told 44Sports there is interest in the World Championships returning to Owensboro.

