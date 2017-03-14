Grimes Launches Boards & Commissions Transparency Portal

In an effort to increase transparency, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes launched a clearinghouse for information about the Commonwealth’s boards and commissions. The online portal is at OpenBoardsKY.com.

Kentucky has nearly 400 separate boards and commission, among the most of any state. Grimes said this is an easy way to provide transparency and inform Kentuckians about these bodies and what policies they oversee and who they interact with.

OpenBoardsKY.com has a list of all the boards and commissions, members, and meeting schedules. It also contains a list of vacancies and upcoming expiring terms.

Residents can even find information about members’ compensation, if any, a member’s home county, and their original date of appointment.

