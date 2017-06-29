Gresham Memorial House Repurposing

James Bethel Gresham was an Evansville native. He was also the first American killed in WWI. The city built a house for his mother in his honor at 2 Wedeking Avenue in Evansville where it still stands today.

The house had fallen on hard times, sitting in a state of disrepair. The parks department was looking for something to do with the historic site so they enlisted Echo Housing’s help. The connection was clear: James Bethel Gresham is a war hero and ECHO does a lot of work with veterans. So, Echo decided to do something good with the house. They were to turn it into transitional housing for homeless veterans.

One problem was money: they needed funds to renovate a house that had fallen on hard times. Echo found a partner in Home Depot and the Home Depot Foundation. With a $16,000 grant in hand they were able to get to work Thursday.

The house will undergo a renovation that will preserve its legacy. The inside of the home will be transformed into a living space for up to 6-8 homeless veterans at a time. The basement will become bedrooms and a living space, while upstairs will be an area for job training and interviews. Job training will be provided through another grant that Echo housing was able to secure through the Department of Labor. The vets won’t be staying at the home for very long. The plan is to just give them a place to sleep and eat while they save up money from their jobs, which Echo will help them secure, until they can afford rent on their own.

The Home Depot Team hopes homeless vets will be able to move in by November.

Comments

comments