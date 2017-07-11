Home Indiana Evansville Gresham House to Serve as Temporary Housing for Homeless Vets July 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An historical home in Evansville will serve a two-part purpose. The Gresham Home located near Garvin Park will serve as a local resource for a homeless veteran reintegration program by day. At night the house will serve as temporary housing for homeless veterans in the area.

ECHO partnered with the city along with the U.S. Department of Labor to help homeless veterans find housing and employment. Job training and interviews will also be provided at the house.

The house is currently undergoing renovations, through a grant from Home Depot, to provide living space for up to six to eight veterans.

This home is part of the designated “Promise Zone”.

Comments

comments