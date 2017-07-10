Home Kentucky Greenville Man Killed in Deadly Motorcycle Crash July 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A Greenville, Kentucky man is killed in a deadly motorcycle crash over the weekend. Police say 22-year-old Christian Jeffries died from his injuries in the crash.

Authorities say 55-year-old Evenlyn Hardison was driving in the eastbound turning lane of Everyly Brothers Boulevard Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Hardison made a left turn into Walmart, crashing into Jeffries’ motorcycle.

Jeffries was taken to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, where he later died.

Hardison was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

Comments

comments