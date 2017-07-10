44News | Evansville, IN

Greenville Man Accused of Forcing Woman into Vehicle at Gunpoint

July 10th, 2017 Kentucky

A Greenville, Kentucky man is arrested and accused of forcing a woman in his car at gunpoint. This happened on Friday evening around 6:00 in the 9400 block of Highway 62 West in Graham for a reported domestic dispute.

Deputies say they gave 42-year-old Gerald Rolley II several commands to surrender himself, which he finally did.

After searching, deputies say they found a weapon in a nearby vehicle.

Rolley is charged with Wanton Endangerment, Unlawful Imprisonment, Assault, and Menacing. He is currently being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

