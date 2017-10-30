Greenville, KY Man Dies in Combine Fire
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a fatal fire involving farm machinery that claimed the life of a man from Greenville, Kentucky.
Just before 5 p.m. Monday, police were called to investigate a combine fire in the 3300 block of State Route 601 in Greenville.
After a preliminary investigation, authorities say 47 year old James Blakely had become tangled inside the engine compartment of the combine while he was working on the machine. Blakely was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities will continue to look into the incident.