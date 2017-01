Home Indiana Evansville Green River Road Shut Down To Fight Garage Fire January 12th, 2017 Nolan Barnett Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Investigators are looking into a garage fire that shut down North Green River Road early Thursday morning.

The garage, at 8211 North Green River Road, was not attached to the house and no one was hurt.

It happened around 1 a.m., and officials shut down the road for a bit while firefighters battled the flames.

