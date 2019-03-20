Green River Kiwanis Firefighter of the Year Named

A recipient of the Green River Kiwanis’ 2018 Firefighter of the Year has been announced. Tony Knight is a 16-year veteran of the Department and Captain on Engine 1. As the 38th recipient of the annual award, Knight was given a wall plaque and a $100 check.

The Green River Kiwanis will also erect a billboard with his picture, proclaiming his accomplishment. The location of the billboard will be announced in early April.

Knight was among eight nominees of this year’s award. The other nominees are: Mike Bacon, Dan Brown, Chad Buttry, Rodney Frye, Clint Hoskins, Patrick Moore, and Jim Pauli.

