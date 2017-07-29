Home Indiana Evansville Green River Kiwanis Club in Evansville Recognized for Fundraising July 29th, 2017 John Werne Evansville Pinterest

The Green River Kiwanis Club in Evansville gained national attention after raising more than $200,000 to fight tetanus worldwide.

The club promised to raise $200,000 and already surpassed that amount this year.

This achievement puts the green river branch in the top ten Kiwanis in the world for fundraising in an organization of over 7,300 chapters worldwide.

Tetanus is found in the soil nearly all over Earth. A pregnant woman exposed to it can infect their child during birth. Tetanus kills a baby every 15 minutes. Kiwanis has made fighting the disease their goal.

Comments

comments