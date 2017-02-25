Home Kentucky Green River Fire Fighters Association Hosts Training Weekend February 25th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Area fire fighters gather in Owensboro for training this weekend. The Green River Fire Association training event is happening all weekend at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Vendors are also selling emergency response equipment. Organizers say this event is good for area fire fighters to learn the best techniques used across the country.

Dwane Smeathers says, “We have national fire academy courses, five of those taught at the National Fire Academy and we’ve brought those instructors here and we have instructors from all over the United States.”

Classes for responders will be held tomorrow.

