The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is restricting traffic to one lane on the Kentucky 56 Green River Bridge near Sebree.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane starting Tuesday, January 8th to allow deck work on the bridge.

Weather permitting, work on the bridge is expected to take about two weeks to complete.

As many as 2,000 vehicles cross the Green River Bridge on an average day.

