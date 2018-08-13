Home Indiana Greek Social Ban Remains in Place at Murray State August 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A new school year gets underway Tuesday at Murray State but the ban on Greek life social events will stay in place. The ban was put in place back in May one month after 19-year-old Zach Wardrip traveled from Evansville for a campus visit.

He was later found dead at the Lambda Chi Alpha house after attending a party at Pi Kappa Alpha but an official cause of death has still not been released. Authorities say that’s because this is still an active investigation.

A Murray State spokesperson says the school created a Greek life police committee to evaluate the social event policy and submit recommendations to avoid another tragedy.

