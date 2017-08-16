Home Indiana Evansville Greater Evansville Ball Halls of Fame Unveils Future Plans August 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Greater Evansville Ball Halls of Fame is unveiling their future building plans, and sharing information about how the public can help them raise money.

It’s made up of the greater Evansville football, baseball, basketball and golf hall of fames.

The new facility will sit just off I-69 at Lynch Road, and it’s set to open in the next 12 to 18 months.

They also shared information about the capital campaign they’re taking on – to get the community involved in fundraising efforts, and how people can nominate athletes.

Founder & CEO of Extend Community Shawn Collins said, “The key piece being, that it’s a community effort so we do have the greater Evansville ball halls of fame website and we would asked or any community input on any individual who you think needs to be nominated to be a member of one of the halls of fame.

The Greater Evansville Ball Halls of Fame promotes the regions athletes and their success. Their goal is to raise about $2.5 for the building.

For more information, visit Greater Evansville Ball Halls of Fame.

