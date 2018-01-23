The Great Late January 1873 Winter Storm/Blizzard

The great 1873 winter storm brought historic snowfall accumulations to parts of Illinois & west-central & northern Indiana with strong winds. This led to whiteout conditions were widespread with drifts measuring as high as 7 feet.

Railroads were completely shutdown & many trains were abandoned in the snow, as reported by newspapers at the time. Several people became stranded in the snow & in actual snow drifts. A man & woman spent 14 hours digging out of snow, freezing their extremities & suffering from hypothermia after a wagon wreck in west-central Indiana. Five people spent four days stuck in the snow in northern Illinois with limbs frozen off & severe, near deadly hypothermia.

It was reportedly the greatest snowstorm/blizzard for central Indiana as a whole since 1833, per Indianapolis press. Locals called it the worst snowstorm at Crawfordsville, Indiana since 1831. It was reportedly the worst snowstorm at Kokomo since that area was settled around 1840.

15-20″ was measured in many locations over east-central Illinois & west-central to northwestern Indiana. This appears to be the main deformation region of heavy snowfall with the storm system & the band of heavier snowfall in the trowel part of the system, which made for a long duration of snow. Reportedly the wind & snow overall lasted as long as 30 hours in central Illinois where 15″ fell at Jacksonville & Springfield, Illinois.

30″ of new reportedly fell in Marshall County, Indiana, southeast of South Bend, but this was likely storm & lake effect snowfall combined.

6″ of wind-driven snow fell at St. Louis. The precipitation began as snow & ice then quickly changed to rain & any minor accumulation “disappeared rapidly” at Cincinnati, Ohio.

In the Tri-State, a sharp gradient occurred with snow, snow/ice & snow/ice/rain to ice/rain.

A band of 10-14″ of snowfall was reported from Cairo, Illinois, through eastern Illinois. 7″ of snow was reported, but part of that was ice at Vincennes. 12-14″ totals were reported in Wayne & Clay counties, making it the heaviest snowfall in that area since January 1867.

At the Evansville area observation site, 0.98″ of liquid was measured, but part of that was sleet & freezing rain, before changing to rainfall, then ending as snow, which ended as a trace of snow. There is no exact measurement of the sleet & freezing rain written in the original weather record documents for this storm. The biggest snow of the month at Evansville was actually January 5, when 6″ fell. A historic blizzard occurred Kansas to Iowa & Minnesota January 7-9, 1873 with 15 FOOT drifts at Decorah, Iowa. The 1872-73 winter was rough one, especially in January.

Storm track, as always, was extremely important on where the heaviest snowfall set up. The track was such that only half the Tri-State saw decent snowfall. Also, with the rather rapid strengthening of the surface low, the strong winds rapidly increased with this storm deepening.

