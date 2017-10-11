The “Great Indianola Hurricane” & “Great Storm of 1886” & The Benefits Paradox Of the Two

The major “Great Indianola Hurricane” hurricane wiped out much of Indianola, Texas in August 1886, then came another hurricane…..the “Great Storm of 1886″ in mid-October.

Indianola was never re-built due to the extreme destruction from the first storm, while the second-largest & rapidly-expanding Jefferson County, Texas city of Sabine Pass never fully recovered after the second hurricane. 1886 was an extremely active hurricane year, but also one of the most active tornado outbreak years on record, specifically for Indiana & Ohio.

The deadliest & most-violent tornado year, 1886 tornadoes hit Indiana with the worst outbreak occurring May 12. 43 people were killed at Anderson, Indiana alone from a large violent twister. 59 were killed & +146 injured in Indiana that day. We experienced some of this severe weather in the Tri-State (which brought quite a bit of rainfall), but the rain largely turned off very dry late July onward (tornado events/outbreaks continued north of us off & on into September).

The drought relief came from the nearby remnants of both hurricane. They brought rainfall to the Tri-State in an otherwise rapidly-worsening, flash drought scenario. Without these, like in other areas of the Ohio, Tennessee Valleys & over the South, totals for October were as little as 0 & many areas saw less than 0.10”. In fact, these two hurricanes brought up to 95% of the total Tri-State rainfall August 12-October 13. Rainfall from this particular system rain 0.40-1″ over the Tri-State.

The remnants actually produced up to 8″ of rainfall in the western Corn Belt as they gelled with a mid-latitude storm system. It also deepened, producing +50 mph gusts Iowa to Wisconsin to Michigan.

This is the paradox of hurricanes. They are often great drought relievers (even the remnants), even drought busters, but their price is the destruction of storm surge, wind & torrential rainfall that can lead to flooding.

October rainfall totals, the remnants & the high pressure building in behind in the images below……….

LINK TO ARTICLES ABOUT THE HURRICANE:

http://www.wtblock.com/wtblockjr/great1.htm

