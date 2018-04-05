Home Indiana Evansville Great Evansville Cleanup Postponed Due to Weather April 5th, 2018 Shelby Coates Evansville

Keep Evansville Beautiful is postponing its Great Evansville Cleanup due to inclement weather.

The cleanup is now taking place on May 5th at Howell Park.

The event –originally scheduled for Saturday — includes over a hundred volunteers across Evansville. And it is the biggest litter cleanup event of the year.

Cleanup areas include Garvin, Howell, Lorraine, Wesselman, Vann-Pollack, Tepe, and Lamasco. There are a few groups that want to clean up their own neighborhoods. And another group will be cleaning up the Riverfront Plaza Downtown.

The event will provide gloves, trash bags and waters for all volunteers.

For more information or to sign up visit the Keep Evansville Beautiful website.

