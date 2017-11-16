Home Kentucky Great American Smokeout Launched to Improve Public Health in Kentucky November 16th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky is pushing the Great American Smokeout statewide. It’s a part of a year-long campaign to improve public health. State health officials say lung cancer affects more Kentuckians than any other kind of cancer.

National surveys show both men and women in Kentucky smoke more on Average than nearly any other state, with one in four Kentuckians calling themselves smokers.

Kentuckians wanting to ditch their smoking habits can achieve this through the organization Kentucky Quit Now.

For more information, visit Kentucky Quit Now.

