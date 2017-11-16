44News | Evansville, IN

Great American Smokeout Launched to Improve Public Health in Kentucky

Great American Smokeout Launched to Improve Public Health in Kentucky

November 16th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Kentucky is pushing the Great American Smokeout statewide. It’s a part of a year-long campaign to improve public health. State health officials say lung cancer affects more Kentuckians than any other kind of cancer.

National surveys show both men and women in Kentucky smoke more on Average than nearly any other state, with one in four Kentuckians calling themselves smokers.

Kentuckians wanting to ditch their smoking habits can achieve this through the organization Kentucky Quit Now.

For more information, visit Kentucky Quit Now.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.