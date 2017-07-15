The Great 1930s-Style Heat & Drought of 1820

A major drought & extensive area of heat occurred over the region during the summer of 1820 with rivers & streams “alarmingly low”, according to some early European settlers crossing the region near the Wabash River. It was reportedly very hot (“truly alarming”) with springs & streams dried up & no water to quench thirst per settlers passing in west-central Indiana & east-central Illinois in summer-early fall 1820. Even here, springs reportedly dried up & unusual warmth began with one wave in February, then set in from late April through September. This followed an unusually harsh 1819-1820 winter, which was regarded as the worst until 1835-36, as the 1820s turned overwhelmingly mild during the cooler months.

Vincennes reported a thermometer reading of 100 “in the shade” at 1 p.m. on June 21, 1820. On the front page of the June 24, 1820 edition of the Indiana Centinel newspaper at Vincennes, it reports of that summer so far being “the hottest, dryest [driest] season that has passed in many years” & “vegetation…..destroyed by excessive heat & aridity…….of long continuance”. It also reported “there have been almost two or three months of almost uninterrupted dry and warm weather and for the last month, the heat has never been exceeded in this country.”

They make mention of “at the beginning of the 17th century, the summer of 1704 was so excessively hot and dry, that it is said, the grass was burnt up & continued dry till the 15th of August 1705.” This information not being attributed to anyone, however, as there were no settlers around. It may have been an account from Native Americans residing in the Vincennes area at the time. There is also mention of a brutally cold winter in 1740-41, then a hot, dry summer of drought in 1741. This is verified in diaries & thermometer readings in settlements in the Northeast U.S. & at Charleston, South Carolina.

On August 13, temperature was 100 north of Cincinnati, at College Hill, Ohio. At Old Shawneetown, temperature measured 106 “in the shade” in August 1820.

Even in July, temperatures were reported at or above 100 at Cincinnati & September saw a reading of 95 at 2 p.m.

April saw a maximum 2 p.m. temperature of 89 & after a max temp of 73 in March, February’s 77 was the warmest for the month in the entire College Hill 1810-1888 data set.

Overpeck, Woodhouse, Cook & Krusic in their drought reconstructions, show the 1820 drought stretching from Vermont to California with Nevada to Washington to Montana & Florida wet with Alabama to South Carolina “normal”.

The heart of this major drought stretched from Ohio, through the Tri-State to Kansas & Oklahoma during the growing season.

According to Blasing & Duvick (1984) in their research, 1820 was equal to the 1934 & 1936 droughts in the Corn Belt of Iowa & Illinois. In Iowa, only 1816-1825, 1735-44, 1696-1705 & 1664-1673 were drier than 1931-40 in Iowa as a whole in the 1640-1982 period (per tree ring & other data) (Cleaveland & Duvick, 1982).

1549-1577 (Stahle et. Al. [1985]) was found to be the worst drought of the 1445-1985 period in Arkansas. Stephen H. Long’s exploration described extreme Plains dryness in 1820 (Stalle, 2013).

From May 9-June 6, at Fort Snelling, Minnesota (modern-day St. Paul/Minneapolis) area with one single brief light rain. There was no drought relief until the second week of June (Fisk, 2006). The unusually low water on the Mississippi prevented scheduled construction of a sawmill by early European settlers near present-day Minneapolis (Minnehaha Falls) until 1821 (Ford & Johnson, 1962). Continued low water ended up causing the construction to be moved to St. Anthony Falls, Minnesota in 1821 (Neil and Williams, 1881; Fisk, 2006). However, it should be noted that welcome frequent rainfall & much cooler temperatures dominated the Fort Snelling site in July 1820.

The spatial extent of the 1820 drought was similar to not only those extreme 1930s droughts, but also the historic 1850s to 1860 droughts, the 1881, 1887 droughts, 1854 & recently, 1988 & 2012.

Weather records for far northwestern Illinois (Rock Island), August 1820…..notice the hot temperatures recorded & the remarks regarding the lack of rainfall (99 at 2 p.m. on August 2 & other days in the upper 90s [& probably reached 100 or slightly higher])…………..credit for providing this goes to Jim Angel of the University of Illinois & Illinois State Climatologist:

Data from Columbia University:

