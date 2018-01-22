The Great 1917-18 Winter & the Historic January Blizzard

Historic blizzard January 13-15, 1918 paralyzed the Tri-State in an extremely cold, snowy winter of 1917-18. Up to 22.3″ fell in the storm with white-out conditions, strong winds, Arctic cold & drifts +8′. There was already around 4″ on the ground before that 22.3″ (20″ fell in one day) settled the depth to 26″….one of the deepest snow depths on record since 1850.

This storm was similar to the great December 2004 snowstorm, but reached blizzard status.

41″ of snow fell in Evansville in January 1918 in a winter with a total of 67.7″. This obliterated the record of 40″ in the 1878-79 winter.

Between Main & Locust streets in Evansville after the big snow (Courtesy Willard Library)…………..crossing the frozen Ohio River early January 1918 from Augusta, KY to Ohio (Courtesy NWS)…….Mulberry at Riverside in Evansville (Willard Library)………….

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



