Fire officials say grease is to blame for a kitchen fire at an Evansville Convenient Shop.

Witnesses say 8 to 10 foot flames shot out of the Diary Mary Gas Station on Evansville’s South-East Side.

Employees tried putting the flames out with an extinguisher but had to call firefighters as the fire continued to spread.

No one was injured and Diary Mart remains open for business.

