Home Illinois Grayville Receives USDA Rural Development Grant October 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

An Illinois city is receiving nearly $20,000 to purchase new equipment for the police department. Grayville received a USDA Rural Development Grant for $19,500 to be used to buy a new police squad car.

The new squad car will replace one of the three existing vehicles to provide better public safety.

Congressman John Shimkus (R-IL 15th District) said these types of grants are necessary for development and public safety projects for rural communities.

Comments

comments