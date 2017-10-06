44News | Evansville, IN

Grayville Receives USDA Rural Development Grant

October 6th, 2017 Illinois

An Illinois city is receiving nearly $20,000 to purchase new equipment for the police department. Grayville received a USDA Rural Development Grant for $19,500 to be used to buy a new police squad car.

The new squad car will replace one of the three existing vehicles to provide better public safety.

Congressman John Shimkus (R-IL 15th District) said these types of grants are necessary for development and public safety projects for rural communities.

