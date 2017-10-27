Home Kentucky Grayson County Murder Suspects Arrested After 15-Mile Pursuit October 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Two murder suspects accused of robbing a bank in Ohio County are behind bars after a 15-mile police chase in Hardin County.

Police say Robert Carter and Johnny Haynes are connected to a murder in Grayson County. They believe the pair then robbed a bank in Fordsville, Kentucky.

On Thursday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office receiving information about a possible murder in Caneyville. Deputies arrived at the scene and found 39-year-old James Parks dead at his home.

During the investigation, deputies say Carter and Haynes were being sought for questioning in connection to the murder investigation. Authorities believe the two men also robbed the Commonwealth Bank in Ohio County shortly after the murder.

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies located the vehicle the suspects were reportedly driving in Ponderosa Trailer Park in Elizabethtown. Police say the suspects hopped in the vehicle, fleeing the scene.

Troopers tried to stop the vehicle, driving erratically through Elizabethtown, reaching speeds of up to 130 miles per hour. The pursuit ended when the suspects were driving the wrong way down KY 222, and troopers used a maneuver, causing the suspects to lose control of the truck and stop.

Both men were taken into custody.

Carter and Haynes are facing a laundry list of charges and they could face more charges as this investigation is ongoing.

