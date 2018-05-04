Home Indiana Evansville Grant Money Will Help Restore Historic Evansville Building May 4th, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

A $63,000 grant is on its way to Evansville to help restore the Reitz Apartments on Southeast Riverside.

The money is coming from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The grant was awarded to Spinnaker Holdings to restore the two buildings that make up the property. Those buildings were built in 1863. They currently house four apartments.

The grants are designed to fund renovations and to preserve the exterior features of both buildings. Some of those renovations include roof replacement, masonry restoration, repair and replacement of windows, facade renovations, and chimney improvements.

Warren Korff

