Grant Money Will Fund Updated Equipment for Shawneetown Firefighters

June 27th, 2018 Illinois

The Shawneetown Fire Department will receive $26,000 in grant funds from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The grant will provide the fire department with the necessary funds to purchase updated, Self Contained Breathing Apparatus, or SCBA’s.

To remain compliant with National Fire Protective Association requirements, Personal Protective Equipment and SCBA’s must be replaced every few years.

These requirements are in place to keep firefighters as safe as possible, as SCBA’s are a critical piece of equipment for both structure fires and vehicle fires.

 

 

