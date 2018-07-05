Home Indiana Grant Money to Help Low Income Hoosiers July 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A Federal Grant may be able to help low and moderate income Hoosiers as well as people with special needs.

The 54 million dollar grant was given to the state of Indiana by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This money will be used for housing, community/economic development activities, as well as assistance programs.

The programs listed are part of the state’s 2018 action plan that breaks down the state’s priorities for housing and community development.

Indiana officials are focusing on expanding affordable housing, reducing homelessness, promoting livable communities/revitalizing projects, and enhancing local economic development efforts.

