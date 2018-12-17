Grant Money Awarded to More than 130 Kentucky Victim Programs
The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet will be awarding more than $26 million in grant money to help victims of violent crime or help combat violence against women.
These funds are part of two federal grant programs including Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) and the STOP Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).
A record $25.2 million in VOCA money will be awarded to 116 Kentucky programs, including those focused on child advocacy, domestic violence, sexual assault, law enforcement, prosecutor-based advocacy, and legal aid.
In addition to the grant money awarded by VOCA, VAWA is donating another $1.3 million in support of victim services, prosecutors, law enforcement, and court based programs.
“The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet is working proactively to ensure that Kentucky’s victims services programs are maximizing available federal dollars to assist with providing essential services of our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Gov. Bevin. “We applaud the cabinet for their dedicated efforts to secure over $26 million in funds for victims services, and we are grateful for their ongoing commitment to supporting victims and their families throughout the Commonwealth.”
VOCA’s total donation for this year represents a 306% increase over the amount awarded in 2015’s $6.2 million, when only 77 programs received funds.
Below is a list of all recipients of the VOCA and VAWA grants:
VOCA Grant Recipients
- Office of Kentucky Legal Services Programs, Inc. – $202,463
- The Nest–Center for Women, Children & Families – $234,573
- Jefferson County Attorney’s Office – $152,451
- Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence – $49,655
- UofL Hospital SAFE Services – $66,165
- Merryman House – $1,439,158
- Women’s Crisis Center – $828,496
- Hope Harbor, Inc. – $289,210
- L.K.L.P. Community Action Council, Inc. – $243,116
- ElderServe, Inc. – $137,500
- Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center – $399,462
- Mothers Against Drunk Driving – $104,521
- Family & Children’s Place – $538,902
- The Center for Women and Families, Inc. – $900,000
- Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Inc. (KRM) – $145,000
- CASA of Lexington – $239,308
- GreenHouse17 – $1,200,474
- Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass – $405,007
- Graves County Child Advocacy Program – $75,143
- SpringHaven, Inc. – $287,639
- Mountain Comprehensive Care Center – $350,000
- Home of the Innocents – $240,456
- Legal Aid Society – $600,000
- Green County Fiscal Court – $57,000
- Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services – $400,000
- Maryhurst, Inc. – $127,750
- Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office – $73,981
- Cumberland Trace Legal Services – $635,136
- Frankfort Area Children’s Council (Sunshine Center) – $73,156
- CASA For Kids of Kenton and Campbell County, Inc. – $85,695
- Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of KY – $380,382
- NELCASA – $27,750
- Hardin Memorial Health Foundation – $165,000
- Family Nurturing Center – $264,646
- Child Watch Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc. – $290,000
- Buffalo Trace Children’s Advocacy Center – $42,475
- Brighton Center, Inc. – $75,938
- Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky, Inc. – $775,973
- DOVES of Gateway, Inc. – $400,000
- CASA of Ohio Valley – $144,000
- Barren County Fiscal Court – $49,522
- Kentucky River Community Care, Inc. – $141,251
- Judi’s Place for Kids, Inc. – $374,918
- Green River Regional Rape Victim Services – $673,836
- Boone County CASA – $49,828
- Campbell County Attorney’s Office – $64,051
- Hope’s Place, Inc. – $216,411
- Franklin County Fiscal Court – $57,750
- Christian County Attorney’s Office – $61,756
- Lake Cumberland Children’s Advocacy Center – $198,792
- O.A.S.I.S, Inc. – $402,230
- Taylor County Fiscal Court – $61,301
- Jeffersontown Police Department – $50,000
- CASA for Bullitt County, Inc. – $25,531
- Gateway Children’s Advocacy Center – $101,320
- Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center – $97,997
- CASA of the Bluegrass – $115,019
- Purchase Area Sexual Assault Center – $1,700,000
- CASA of Knox & Laurel Counties – $40,907
- CASA of the Heartland – $66,228
- Cumberland Valley Children’s Advocacy Center – $292,566
- Fayette County Attorney’s Office – $219,551
- Tri County CASA, Inc. – $83,955
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Office – $160,000
- University of Kentucky Research Foundation – $275,063
- Legal Aid of the Bluegrass – $592,156
- Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center – $312,224
- Russell County Fiscal Court – $55,695
- Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services, Inc. – $213,960
- Sanctuary, Inc. – $400,000
- 11th Judicial Circuit – $49,251
- Laurel County Attorney’s Office – $89,028
- Adair County Attorney – $69,393
- Bourbon County Attorney’s Office – $49,321
- CASA of South Central KY – $129,063
- Kentuckians Voice for Crime Victims – $71,456
- Louisville/Jefferson Co. Metro Government – $50,000
- Bethany House Abuse Shelter – $254,441
- Catholic Charities of Louisville, Inc. – $150,000
- CASA of Northeast Kentucky, Inc. – $83,040
- Georgetown Police Department – $62,976
- Williamsburg Police Department – $54,287
- Ramey-Estep Homes, Inc. – $92,785
- Kentucky River Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc. – $54,745
- Adanta Sexual Assault Resource Center – $170,000
- McCracken County Fiscal Court – $61,633
- Hart County Attorney’s Office – $59,391
- Letcher County Attorney – $40,324
- Barren River Area Safe Space, Inc. – $650,000
- Knox County Fiscal Court – $59,394
- Pulaski County Attorney’s Office – $83,907
- 47th Circuit Commonwealth Attorney’s Office – $25,000
- CASA by the Lakes – $92,227
- CASA of Madison County, KY Inc. – $50,000
- Daviess Co Attorney Office – $30,600
- Turning Point Domestic Violence Services, Inc. – $134,164
- Graves County Attorney’s Office – $76,617
- Holly Hill Child and Family Solutions – $47,958
- Hickman County Attorney’s Office – $48,500
- CASA of the River Region – $146,720
- Grayson County Attorney’s Office – $62,169
- Children’s Advocacy Center of Green River District – $117,000
- Calloway County Attorney’s Office – $66,375
- Department of Corrections – $25,000
- Bluegrass Rape Crisis Center DBA Ampersand SVRC – $925,000
- CASA for Bracken, Fleming & Mason Counties, Inc. – $53,197
- St. Joseph Children’s Home – $50,000
- Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Kentucky, Inc. – $107,971
- NKY Children’s Law Center, Inc./DBA Children’s Law Center, Inc. – $166,465
- CASA Program of Hopkins, Webster, & Crittenden Counties, Inc. – $39,851
- Cumberland River Comprehensive Care Center;MH-MR Board, Inc. – $115,200
- 2nd Judicial Circuit-McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office – $31,595
- Lexington Fayette Urban County Government – Street Sales – $130,852
- Lexington Fayette Urban County Government – Street Sales – $48,305
VAWA Grant Recipients
- GreenHouse 17 – $46,629
- The Nest- Center for Women, Children & Families – $60,253
- Sanctuary, Inc. – $53,271
- Hope Harbor – $67,667
- B.R.A.S. – $49,144
- Catholic Charities of Louisville – $51,145
- Chrysalis House – $50,630
- The Center for Women and Families, Inc. – $39,200
- DOVES of Gateway – $59,890
- Green River Regional Rape Victim Services – $32,461
- SpringHaven – $53,353
- Safe Harbor of Northeast KY – $61,426
- Bethany House – $42,000
- Letcher Co. CARES – $55,088
- Women’s Crisis Center – $109,743
- The Nest- Center for Women, Children & Families – $60,253
- Appalachian Research and Defense Fund – $5,432
- Christian County Attorney – $78,230
- Jefferson County Attorney Office – $152,961
- Catholic Charities of Louisville – $51,197
- McCracken Co. Attorney’s Office – $53,269
- Administrative Courts of the Office – $95,280
- Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence – $117,784
- Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs – $71,010
- Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs – $59,835
- Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs – $100,565
- KY Office of the Attorney General – $45,000
- Hardin Memorial Health Foundation – $56,095
- Merryman House – $44,457
- Purchase Area Sexual Assault Center – $66,858
- Lexington Fayette Urban County Government PD – $40.422
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Office – $147.708
- Office of Legal Services/Internal Investigations Branch – $86,938.00
- Louisville/Jefferson Metro Government PD SVU – $61,401.00