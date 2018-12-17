Home Kentucky Grant Money Awarded to More than 130 Kentucky Victim Programs December 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet will be awarding more than $26 million in grant money to help victims of violent crime or help combat violence against women.

These funds are part of two federal grant programs including Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) and the STOP Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

A record $25.2 million in VOCA money will be awarded to 116 Kentucky programs, including those focused on child advocacy, domestic violence, sexual assault, law enforcement, prosecutor-based advocacy, and legal aid.

In addition to the grant money awarded by VOCA, VAWA is donating another $1.3 million in support of victim services, prosecutors, law enforcement, and court based programs.

“The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet is working proactively to ensure that Kentucky’s victims services programs are maximizing available federal dollars to assist with providing essential services of our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Gov. Bevin. “We applaud the cabinet for their dedicated efforts to secure over $26 million in funds for victims services, and we are grateful for their ongoing commitment to supporting victims and their families throughout the Commonwealth.”

VOCA’s total donation for this year represents a 306% increase over the amount awarded in 2015’s $6.2 million, when only 77 programs received funds.

Below is a list of all recipients of the VOCA and VAWA grants:

VOCA Grant Recipients

Office of Kentucky Legal Services Programs, Inc. – $202,463

The Nest–Center for Women, Children & Families – $234,573

Jefferson County Attorney’s Office – $152,451

Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence – $49,655

UofL Hospital SAFE Services – $66,165

Merryman House – $1,439,158

Women’s Crisis Center – $828,496

Hope Harbor, Inc. – $289,210

L.K.L.P. Community Action Council, Inc. – $243,116

ElderServe, Inc. – $137,500

Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center – $399,462

Mothers Against Drunk Driving – $104,521

Family & Children’s Place – $538,902

The Center for Women and Families, Inc. – $900,000

Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Inc. (KRM) – $145,000

CASA of Lexington – $239,308

GreenHouse17 – $1,200,474

Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass – $405,007

Graves County Child Advocacy Program – $75,143

SpringHaven, Inc. – $287,639

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center – $350,000

Home of the Innocents – $240,456

Legal Aid Society – $600,000

Green County Fiscal Court – $57,000

Silverleaf Sexual Trauma Recovery Services – $400,000

Maryhurst, Inc. – $127,750

Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office – $73,981

Cumberland Trace Legal Services – $635,136

Frankfort Area Children’s Council (Sunshine Center) – $73,156

CASA For Kids of Kenton and Campbell County, Inc. – $85,695

Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of KY – $380,382

NELCASA – $27,750

Hardin Memorial Health Foundation – $165,000

Family Nurturing Center – $264,646

Child Watch Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc. – $290,000

Buffalo Trace Children’s Advocacy Center – $42,475

Brighton Center, Inc. – $75,938

Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky, Inc. – $775,973

DOVES of Gateway, Inc. – $400,000

CASA of Ohio Valley – $144,000

Barren County Fiscal Court – $49,522

Kentucky River Community Care, Inc. – $141,251

Judi’s Place for Kids, Inc. – $374,918

Green River Regional Rape Victim Services – $673,836

Boone County CASA – $49,828

Campbell County Attorney’s Office – $64,051

Hope’s Place, Inc. – $216,411

Franklin County Fiscal Court – $57,750

Christian County Attorney’s Office – $61,756

Lake Cumberland Children’s Advocacy Center – $198,792

O.A.S.I.S, Inc. – $402,230

Taylor County Fiscal Court – $61,301

Jeffersontown Police Department – $50,000

CASA for Bullitt County, Inc. – $25,531

Gateway Children’s Advocacy Center – $101,320

Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center – $97,997

CASA of the Bluegrass – $115,019

Purchase Area Sexual Assault Center – $1,700,000

CASA of Knox & Laurel Counties – $40,907

CASA of the Heartland – $66,228

Cumberland Valley Children’s Advocacy Center – $292,566

Fayette County Attorney’s Office – $219,551

Tri County CASA, Inc. – $83,955

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office – $160,000

University of Kentucky Research Foundation – $275,063

Legal Aid of the Bluegrass – $592,156

Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center – $312,224

Russell County Fiscal Court – $55,695

Cumberland Valley Domestic Violence Services, Inc. – $213,960

Sanctuary, Inc. – $400,000

11th Judicial Circuit – $49,251

Laurel County Attorney’s Office – $89,028

Adair County Attorney – $69,393

Bourbon County Attorney’s Office – $49,321

CASA of South Central KY – $129,063

Kentuckians Voice for Crime Victims – $71,456

Louisville/Jefferson Co. Metro Government – $50,000

Bethany House Abuse Shelter – $254,441

Catholic Charities of Louisville, Inc. – $150,000

CASA of Northeast Kentucky, Inc. – $83,040

Georgetown Police Department – $62,976

Williamsburg Police Department – $54,287

Ramey-Estep Homes, Inc. – $92,785

Kentucky River Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc. – $54,745

Adanta Sexual Assault Resource Center – $170,000

McCracken County Fiscal Court – $61,633

Hart County Attorney’s Office – $59,391

Letcher County Attorney – $40,324

Barren River Area Safe Space, Inc. – $650,000

Knox County Fiscal Court – $59,394

Pulaski County Attorney’s Office – $83,907

47th Circuit Commonwealth Attorney’s Office – $25,000

CASA by the Lakes – $92,227

CASA of Madison County, KY Inc. – $50,000

Daviess Co Attorney Office – $30,600

Turning Point Domestic Violence Services, Inc. – $134,164

Graves County Attorney’s Office – $76,617

Holly Hill Child and Family Solutions – $47,958

Hickman County Attorney’s Office – $48,500

CASA of the River Region – $146,720

Grayson County Attorney’s Office – $62,169

Children’s Advocacy Center of Green River District – $117,000

Calloway County Attorney’s Office – $66,375

Department of Corrections – $25,000

Bluegrass Rape Crisis Center DBA Ampersand SVRC – $925,000

CASA for Bracken, Fleming & Mason Counties, Inc. – $53,197

St. Joseph Children’s Home – $50,000

Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Kentucky, Inc. – $107,971

NKY Children’s Law Center, Inc./DBA Children’s Law Center, Inc. – $166,465

CASA Program of Hopkins, Webster, & Crittenden Counties, Inc. – $39,851

Cumberland River Comprehensive Care Center;MH-MR Board, Inc. – $115,200

2nd Judicial Circuit-McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office – $31,595

Lexington Fayette Urban County Government – Street Sales – $130,852

Lexington Fayette Urban County Government – Street Sales – $48,305

VAWA Grant Recipients

GreenHouse 17 – $46,629

The Nest- Center for Women, Children & Families – $60,253

Sanctuary, Inc. – $53,271

Hope Harbor – $67,667

B.R.A.S. – $49,144

Catholic Charities of Louisville – $51,145

Chrysalis House – $50,630

The Center for Women and Families, Inc. – $39,200

DOVES of Gateway – $59,890

Green River Regional Rape Victim Services – $32,461

SpringHaven – $53,353

Safe Harbor of Northeast KY – $61,426

Bethany House – $42,000

Letcher Co. CARES – $55,088

Women’s Crisis Center – $109,743

The Nest- Center for Women, Children & Families – $60,253

Appalachian Research and Defense Fund – $5,432

Christian County Attorney – $78,230

Jefferson County Attorney Office – $152,961

Catholic Charities of Louisville – $51,197

McCracken Co. Attorney’s Office – $53,269

Administrative Courts of the Office – $95,280

Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence – $117,784

Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs – $71,010

Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs – $59,835

Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs – $100,565

KY Office of the Attorney General – $45,000

Hardin Memorial Health Foundation – $56,095

Merryman House – $44,457

Purchase Area Sexual Assault Center – $66,858

Lexington Fayette Urban County Government PD – $40.422

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office – $147.708

Office of Legal Services/Internal Investigations Branch – $86,938.00

Louisville/Jefferson Metro Government PD SVU – $61,401.00

