The first lacrosse game for Daviess County, Kentucky is set to take place this weekend.

The Owensboro High School boys’ lacrosse team received a $7,000 grant from US Lacrosse in January.

The grant paid for sticks, gloves, pads, and helmets.

Independence Bank also gave the team $800 to provide uniforms to its members.

The boys’ lacrosse team is playing against Anderson County High School at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shifley Park.

