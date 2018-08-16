Home Indiana Grant Aims to Promote Access to Indiana Sourced Foods in Schools August 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A grant to help promote access to locally sourced foods has been awarded to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Division of Nutrition and Physical Activity.

ISDH will receive $98,468 over two years for the Indiana State Department of Agriculture’s Indiana Grown program, which aims to promote regular access to Indiana-sourced foods in school cafeterias and increase participation in other farm-to-school activities.

“Providing locally sourced foods in schools keeps our children healthy because they’re getting food at its freshest,” said Lindsey Bouza, director of the ISDH Division of Nutrition and Physical Activity. “In addition, an increasing number of Hoosiers are choosing Indiana-sourced foods for a variety of reasons, including taste, shelf life, food safety and environmental concerns.”

ISDH will work with its partners to create resources for schools, teachers, administrators, parents, farmers, organizations and funding agencies to reduce barriers to using locally sourced food in schools.

These funds will also provide support for Indiana’s 11 Farm to School Action Committees. These committees work on farm-to-school projects at the school or district level.

