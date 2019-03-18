Grandview Man Arrested for Murder

Alan Bennett has been arrested for allegedly murdering a woman in Spencer County. Bennett is accused of killing Linda Bowman earlier this month at a home in the 6200 Block of North Highland Road in Grandview. After shooting Bowman, Bennett turned the gun on himself.

The two were living together in the home at the time of the incident. After recovering in the hospital, Bennett was taken to the Spencer County Jail this past weekend. He is set to appear in court April 12th.

Previous Story:

Man Charged in Grandview Shooting

