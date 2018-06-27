Home Indiana Grandmothers Arrested After Gunshot Fired in Greenfield Park June 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A custody exchange of a baby in a busy Greenfield Park ended with a gun fired and two grandmothers in handcuffs this week.

Police said the child’s father jumped into the grab the gun.

Police say the child’s grandmothers got into an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun. It happened on a busy night when several children were in the park.

It’s not clear how the gun went off but someone did fire a shot into the ground. Jon Brickles, the child’s father, says he didn’t know what to think when it happened.

Brickles says they next time they plan to meet to exchange their child – they’ll likely do it at the nearby sheriff’s office or police department to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

