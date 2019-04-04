Grandmother Reacts to Dirt Bike Crash

What started out as a normal afternoon turned into a nightmare that one tri-state family will never forget.

11-year-old Tre-Shawn was testing out a brand new mini dirt bike. As he was testing his brakes, his little brother fell and needed his grandmother’s help.

Then Tre-Shawn darted into the street on his dirt bike, colliding with an oncoming car.

“So I just stepped into the foyer to grab a Kleenex and I just heard this ‘bam,'” says Tre-Shawn’s grandmother, Mary Henderson. “And I immediately turned around and I stepped outside and he was just laying in the street really there was a lot of blood. I can’t explain the horror that is in my heart and that I still feel.”

Henderson is just glad her precious grandchild will live to see another day.

“It’s only by the grace of God that he is alright. All he got was a fractured face around his eye right here that’s very painful from flipping over the car and hitting the back,” says Henderson.

Tre-Shawn was not wearing a helmet so he suffered a pretty serious concussion.

“We had just had the discussion about how he could not ride the mini bike until we got a DOT certified helmet and how he could not be in the street with it because it’s not legal,” says Henderson.

This concerned grandmother just wants parents to keep a close eye on their children while they are playing.

“I am living proof that it only takes a split second. You can turn your back and something extremely bad can happen,” says Henderson.

Officials say setting rules and boundaries can go a long way.

“They need to get back in the habit of making sure that there are no cars if they are out in the roadway,” says Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum. “If they are going to cross the street, looking both ways before they go and that they need to be at an intersection, not just in the middle of the block.”

“A lot of kids just aren’t told those things, again people take it for granted that a child knows that they are supposed to be on the sidewalk or if they are playing basketball if a car is coming they need to get off the street and let the car pass,” says Eric Smith, Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director.

