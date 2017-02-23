Home Indiana Evansville Grandmother of Kaylei Carter Plead Guilty to Lesser Charge and Sentenced February 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The grandmother of the toddler found dead at an Evansville apartment plead guilty to a lesser charge and has been sentenced. 42-year-old Tiffney Johnson was sentenced to one year in jail. Johnson was watching her baby granddaughter when the toddler died.

An investigation found that the baby had ingested synthetic marijuana the night she died. But a court found Thursday that the toddler was already sick, and the outcome of that illness would not have been different regardless of whose care she was in.

