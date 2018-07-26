Home Indiana Grand Re-Opening Planned for Ruler Foods in Jasper July 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Jasper will be welcoming back a newly remodeled Ruler Foods to their city on August 2nd.

Starting at 7:50AM, the first 50 shoppers will receive a gift card valued up to $100, and free reusable bags will be given away while supplies last.

The newly remodeled store is located at 155 East 30th Street, and include in-store samples and surprises. Free giveaways will be given to the first 100 customers on Friday and Saturday.

Kroeger will be at the opening to present a donation to the community Food Bank which will be prior to the ribbon cutting.

Click here for more information on Ruler Foods and all of their locations.

