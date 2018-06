Home Indiana Grand Opening Set for Jasper Parklands June 13th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

An official grand-opening ceremony is set for the Jasper Parklands. The 75-acre nature park will officially open Saturday July, 7. There are two events set for that day including a dedication at 10:30 a.m. and an opening ceremony is set for 1 p.m. eastern time. The nearly $7-million park will include a 2-mile trail, pavilion for events, and several spots for children. Those spots include a music playground, a splash pad, and a tree fort.

