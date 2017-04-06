Home Indiana Grand Marshall Announced for the 2017 Jasper Strassenfest April 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Grand Marshall has been announced for the 2017 Jasper Strassenfest. Ron Flick, a professional architect and avid historian, depicting this year’s theme, “Celebrating Traditions, Building Our Future.”

Ron Flick is a member of the fourth generation German-American Flick family whose ancestors first settled in Jasper in 1848.

Flick has served as Strassenfest Chairman in 2007 and 2008, but also served on the Strassenfest Committee for several years as Historian. He has also documented a pictorial history of Dubois County in his book, “Images of America: Jasper and Huntingburg”.

Ron Flick has extensive knowledge about Dubois County family histories, German-American traditiions and has one of the largest collections of historic Dubois County photos and documents in a private collection. He has also volunteered at the Dubois County Museum and as a member of ROJAC.

He is a member of the Indiana German Heritage Society Board of Directors, and recently completed his term as Vice President of the organization. He is also involved in the renovation of the historic Astra Theatre in Jasper.

