Grand Jury Meeting to Discuss Marshall Co. School Shooting

A Kentucky Grand Jury is meeting to consider charging a teenager as an adult in a shooting that killed two classmates and wounded much more at Marshall County High School.

Kentucky State Police say if the teen is indicted no information will be made public until he’s arraigned in circuit court on a date set by a judge.

For now, the teen faces preliminary counts of murder and assault. He has not been publicly identified because of his age.

Bailey-Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, were killed in that shooting January 23rd.

Another 18 people were injured.

